Amazon this week (September 27-October 3) plans to add 58 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including two originals.

The new titles will include Bug Diaries Halloween Special, an Amazon original animated show for kids about three unlikely bug buddies; and volume 2 of the Savage X Fenty Show, an Amazon original special featuring singer Rihanna and her unique line of lingerie. (Featured photo above: Rihanna from the movie, Valerian.)

Also notable this week: Raging Bull, the Martin Scorsese-directed boxing drama starring Robert DeNiro in arguably the role of his career; Drugstore Cowboy, Gus Van Sant’s underrated 1989 drama starring Matt Dillon as a junkie; The Departed, another Scorsese classic with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse in mob-run Boston in the 1970s; and Girl, Interrupted, the 1999 drama starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie as mental institution patients.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Monday, September 28

Force of Nature

Inherit The Viper

Tuesday, September 29

Trauma Center

Thursday, October 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Friday, October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special — Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 — Amazon Original Special

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

