Netflix this week (September 27-October 3) plans to add 60 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 17 originals and several classic films.

The new titles will include Emily In Paris (pictured above), a Netflix original series starring Lily Collins as a Midwestern woman who experiences culture clash when she moves to France; Vampires vs, the Bronx, a Netflix original horror spoof about a group of teens who must defend their neighborhood against, well, vampires; American Murder: The Family Next Door, a Netflix original documentary about the bizarre killing of a family in Frederick, Colorado in 2018;

Also notable this week: Fargo, the brilliant 1996 black comedy from the Coen Brothers about a real-life (maybe, maybe not) bungled kidnapping in Minnesota; Basic Instinct, the 1992 sexy thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone; and Her. the Spike Jonze-directed 2013 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as a lonely man who falls in love with the voice of his artificial intelligence device. (Scarlett Johansson plays the voice so don’t be too surprised.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Monday, September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death

Wednesday, September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

Thursday, October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

Friday, October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahi te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oloture — NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

