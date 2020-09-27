Netflix this week (September 27-October 3) plans to add 60 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 17 originals and several classic films.
The new titles will include Emily In Paris (pictured above), a Netflix original series starring Lily Collins as a Midwestern woman who experiences culture clash when she moves to France; Vampires vs, the Bronx, a Netflix original horror spoof about a group of teens who must defend their neighborhood against, well, vampires; American Murder: The Family Next Door, a Netflix original documentary about the bizarre killing of a family in Frederick, Colorado in 2018;
Also notable this week: Fargo, the brilliant 1996 black comedy from the Coen Brothers about a real-life (maybe, maybe not) bungled kidnapping in Minnesota; Basic Instinct, the 1992 sexy thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone; and Her. the Spike Jonze-directed 2013 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as a lonely man who falls in love with the voice of his artificial intelligence device. (Scarlett Johansson plays the voice so don’t be too surprised.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Monday, September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Welcome to Sudden Death
Wednesday, September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wentworth: Season 8
Thursday, October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
Friday, October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ahi te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oloture — NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
