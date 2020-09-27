Hulu this week (September 27-October 3) plans to add 93 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including one original and several season debuts.

The new titles will include the season 32 premiere of The Simpsons; the season 19 first episode of Fox’s Family Guy; the season 11 premiere of Bob’s Burgers from Fox; and the first episode of season four of Fargo (pictured above), which will debut the day after its FX airing on September 27. Chris Rock will star as the head of an African-American crime family who trades his sons with the head of the Italian Mafia as a peace offering.

Also notable: The complete season one of Monsterland, a Hulu original anthology series featuring mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts. (Monsterland is based on the short stories found in Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Monday, September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo, season 4 premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Tuesday, September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Wednesday, September 30

Southbound (2015)

Thursday, October 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Friday, October 2

Monsterland: Complete Season One (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available October 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

