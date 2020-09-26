Amazon next month (October 2020) plans to add 77 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including eight originals.

The new titles will include Black Box, an Amazon original sci-fi/horror movie about a man (Mamoudou Athie) who takes an experimental drug to regain his memory after a car accident; Truth Seekers, an Amazon original comedy series starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as paranormal investigators’ season two of Mirzapur, an Amazon original Indian-made series about drugs, guns and very nasty behavior; and The Lie (pictured above), an Amazon original film starring Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard as parents who attempt to cover up a murder committed by their teenage daughter (Joey King). Veena Sud, who developed AMC’s The Killing, which starred Enos, directs. (See trailer for The Lie below.)

Also notable in October: Bug Diaries Halloween Special, an Amazon original animated show for kids about three unlikely bug buddies; and volume 2 of the Savage X Fenty Show, an Amazon original special featuring singer Rihanna and her unique line of lingerie;.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2020 to Amazon Prime:

October 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special — Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 — Amazon Original Special

October 6

Black Box — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Mr. Robot, season four

October 8

Archive (2020)

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers — Amazon Original Series

October 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

October 13

Evil Eye — Amazon Original Movie (2020

October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

October 16

Time — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me — Amazon Original Special

October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 23

Mirzapur — Amazon Original Series: Season 2

October 26

What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

October 27

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

October 29

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Truth Seekers — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 31

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015

Date to be Announced:

Sons of the Soil — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

