HBO Max next month (October 2020) plans to add 183 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including some series/season finales and premieres.

The new titles will include the season one premiere of The Undoing (pictured above), a HBO original dramatic series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as successful New Yorkers whose perfect life suddenly unspools after a mysterious death and an unexpected revealing of secrets; the season one finale of Raised by Wolves, the HBO original sci-fi series about two androids who raise human children; the series finale of The Vow, the HBO original documentary on the NXIVM cult in Albany, New York; the season one finale of Lovecraft Country, the HBO original horror/dramatic series on Jim Crow life in the 1950s South; the series finale of Room 104, the HBO original anthology series about 12 strangers who have an even stranger connection to a single hotel room; and David Byrne’s American Utopia, a film of the Broadway musical starring the Talking Heads’ lead singer.

Also notable in October: Several classic films including Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery; Dirty Dancing; Best In Show; and the Lethal Weapon series.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2020 to HBO Max:

October 1

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006

All-Star Superman, 2011

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018

American Reunion, 2012

Analyze That, 2002

Analyze This, 1999

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Ball of Fire, 1941

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996

Beef

Beginners, 2011

Best in Show, 2000

BLOW, 2001

Bombshell, 1933

Boogie Nights, 1997

Boomerang, 1992

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Catwoman, 2004

Cellular, 2004

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Client, 1994

Collateral Beauty, 2016

The Color Purple, 1985

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003

Constantine, 2005

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Day Of The Dead, 1985

Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version)

Deerskin, 2020

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004

Deliverance, 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017

Endings, Beginnings, 2020

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Eraser, 1996

Firewall, 2006

Frantic, 1988

Frequency, 2000

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Galaxy Quest, 1999

The Golden Compass, 2007

Gothika, 2003

Grudge Match, 2013

Hairspray, 1988

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Harina (Aka Flour)

The Haunting, 1999

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

The Hunting Ground, 2015

I Am Sam, 2002

Infamous, 2006

The Informer, 1935

The Invisible War, 2012

Jonah Hex, 2010

The Last Kiss, 2006

The Last Mimzy, 2007

Laws of Attraction, 2004

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Libeled Lady, 1936

Life as We Know It, 2010

Little Baby Bum, 2011

Little Big League, 1994

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man of Steel, 2013

Marie: A True Story, 1985

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Million Dollar Baby, 2004

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, 1944

Mister Roberts, 1955

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

The Mummy, 1959

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

Next Friday, 2000

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020

Nothing Sacred, 1937

Open Water, 2004

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013

The Pelican Brief, 1993

A Perfect Murder, 1998

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road, 2008

Roger & Me, 1989

Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Se7en, 1995

Semi-Pro, 2008

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Shame, 2011

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sleight, 2017

Son of Batman, 2014

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel, 1997

Superman vs. the Elite, 2012

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

They Were Expendable, 1945

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

Tin Cup, 1996

TMNT, 2007

Training Day, 2001

Tricky Dick, 2019

Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Us, 2019

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

October 2

Lina From Lima

October 3

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Downhill, 2020

October 6

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere

October 7

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth

October 8

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

October 9

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science

Room 104, Series Finale

October 10

Cats, 2019

October 12

Ghosts, Season 2

October 15

Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

October 16

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere

October 17

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere

October 18

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale

The Vow, Docuseries Finale

October 20

Smurfs, Season 3

October 21

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere

October 22

Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

October 23

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

October 24

Emma, 2020

October 25

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere

October 27

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two, 2017

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere

October 28

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story

October 29

Vida Perfecta, Season 1

October 30

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce)

October 31

Black Christmas, 2019

