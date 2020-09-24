Netflix next month (October 2020) plans to add 119 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 59 originals.

The new titles will include The Trial of the Chicago 7 (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic film about the seven anti-war activists who were tried in 1969 for conspiracy to riot during the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. The cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Jerry Rubin.

The film, which premieres in select theaters this week, is regarded as an Oscar candidate when next year’s awards are announced. Aaron Sorkin, who penned the multi award-winning The Social Network, directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 as well as wrote it.

Also notable in October: Emily In Paris, a Netflix original series starring Lily Collins as a Midwestern woman who experiences culture clash when she moves to France; Vampires vs, the Bronx, a Netflix original horror spoof about a group of teens who must defend their neighborhood against, well, vampires; The 40-Year-Old Version, a Netflix original comedy film starring Radha Blank as a struggling playwright; The Haunting of Bly Manor, a Netflix original horror series about a young governess who sees dead people; Social Distance, a Netflix original eight-part anthology series about life in the pandemic; volume two of Unsolved Mysteries, Netflix’s original reboot of the Robert Stack-hosted investigations show of yesteryear; and season three of Suburra, a Netflix original, but Italian-made crime drama set in Rome.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Netflix streaming:

October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahi te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oloture — NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Walk Away from Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 9

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Revolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 27

Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Vilas: Seras lo que debas ser o no seras nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 28

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 30

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

The 12th Man

