Netflix next month (October 2020) plans to add 119 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 59 originals.
The new titles will include The Trial of the Chicago 7 (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic film about the seven anti-war activists who were tried in 1969 for conspiracy to riot during the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. The cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Jerry Rubin.
The film, which premieres in select theaters this week, is regarded as an Oscar candidate when next year’s awards are announced. Aaron Sorkin, who penned the multi award-winning The Social Network, directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 as well as wrote it.
Also notable in October: Emily In Paris, a Netflix original series starring Lily Collins as a Midwestern woman who experiences culture clash when she moves to France; Vampires vs, the Bronx, a Netflix original horror spoof about a group of teens who must defend their neighborhood against, well, vampires; The 40-Year-Old Version, a Netflix original comedy film starring Radha Blank as a struggling playwright; The Haunting of Bly Manor, a Netflix original horror series about a young governess who sees dead people; Social Distance, a Netflix original eight-part anthology series about life in the pandemic; volume two of Unsolved Mysteries, Netflix’s original reboot of the Robert Stack-hosted investigations show of yesteryear; and season three of Suburra, a Netflix original, but Italian-made crime drama set in Rome.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Netflix streaming:
October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ahi te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oloture — NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
October 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
Walk Away from Love
October 7
Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 9
Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Moneyball
October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Revolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
October 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 27
Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Vilas: Seras lo que debas ser o no seras nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 28
Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 30
Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
His House — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
The 12th Man
