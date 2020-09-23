Q. I used to have the Sunday Ticket with DIRECTV, but I let it go the last few years. I would like to watch some games, but I don’t want to pay for the whole season. So my question is can you just order a single game or two, or maybe a full week of games? — Tony, Las Vegas.



Tony, you’re right. DIRECTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket can be expensive. If you purchase the basic package now, it will cost a whopping $293. And that price doesn’t include some extras like access to the Red Zone Channel. That’s in the Max plan which costs $395.

But I have good news for you. There is a way to watch just one game, or to be more precise, one week of games without having to pay the entire season fee.

The bad news: It’s not cheap, either. But here’s how it works.



On Sunday, if you go to DIRECTV’s channels in the 700s (where the Sunday Ticket games air), you can use your remote to order just that day’s games. The cost for one day only is $69.99, according to AT&T spokesman Ryan Oliver. That’s a $20 increase over the one-week cost just three years ago.

But you would get the Sunday Ticket, every single game, for the entire day. You also get access to the Red Zone channel, the Fantasy Zone channel, and the Player/Tracker alerts.

To order by remote, you will need your set-top connected to the Internet. If your set-top is not connected, you can call DIRECTV at 1-531-5000 to order by phone.

There is no requirement to subscribe to the Ticket beyond the week you order. So if you really, really want to watch a certain game, or several games, during a particular week, this is a decent alternative.

Although that $69.99 addition to your monthly bill may still smart a bit.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

