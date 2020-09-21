Q. I have a big family. Wife, five kids and three dogs. The dogs don’t watch TV, well, except for one. But the family does a lot. So we need a streaming service that allows us to have live channels and the ability to watch different streams at the same time. I want all of us to be able to watch at the same time, if we want to. Who can do that? Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV, that Fubo thing? — Jimmy, Walnut Creek, California.

Jimmy, there are several live streaming services that offer dozens of channels at prices between $20 a month (Philo) to $64.99 a month (YouTube TV, FuboTV). Sling TV is in between with a $30 plan; Hulu Live starts at $54.99 a month; and AT&T TV Now starts at $55 a month.

The answer to your question is a bit complicated because each service’s basic plan comes with a restriction on how many streams you can watch at the same time. But some offer a way to expand that if you’re willing to pay extra.

Sling TV’s $30 Orange plan, for instance, allows just one stream, but its $30 Blue package allows three. And if you purchase both of them as a bundle for $45 a month, you get four streams at the same time.

Hulu Live’s base plan offers just two streams at the same time. But if you purchase the $9.99 a month ‘Unlimited Screens’ add-on package, you can watch at the same time on as many devices as you want. Even the dog could watch. (Note: They all have to be on your home WiFi network. If you’re on the road, Hulu’s Unlimited plan allows for three mobile devices at the same time.)

YouTube TV’s $64.99-a-month plan offers three streams at the same time as does AT&T TV Now’s $55-a-month base package.

FuboTV’s $64.99-a-month package includes two streams at the same time, but you can get a third if you upgrade to its Family Share plan which costs $5.99 a month more.

Philo’s $20 a month package permits three streams at the same time.

Bottom line, Jimmy. If you want every family member to watch at the same time, the Hulu Unlimited Screens plan is for you. However, it will cost you $75 a month total. If you think only four members will watch simultaneously, the Sling TV $45 bundle might be a better bet.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

