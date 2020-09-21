Amazon today is selling a 2019 model Samsung 75-inch 4K QLED TV for $1199 as one of its two ‘Deals of the Day.’ (Note: This is an affiliate link. TVAnswerMan.com receives a small percentage of Amazon sales generated by affiliate links on the site.)

The set, model QN75Q60RAFXZA, normally is priced for roughly $200-300 more than today’s discounted price. For instance, BestBuy.com today is selling the Samsung TV for $1,399 while some other retailers are charging $1,500.

The QLED TV, which Samsung compares favorably to LG’s OLED TV, is powered by ‘quantum dots,’ meaning it should display more color depth and detail than some rival, less expensive TVs. The set also has 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), which delivers more realism than a regular 4K picture. (Samsung’s preferred HDR format is HDR10+).

The TV’s voice remote can control all compatible devices as well as home appliances and devices. The TV comes with both Alexa and Google Assistant features.

Rtings.com, which reviews televisions, gave the 60-inch version of the model a score of 7.4 out of a possible 10.

“The Samsung Q60R QLED is a good 4k TV for nearly every type of content. Its VA panel has an outstanding contrast ratio, producing deep, inky blacks, and it has excellent motion handling, resulting in crisp images with minimal blur,” the site wrote. “Its high refresh rate, low input lag, and support for FreeSync are sure to please most gamers, though viewing angles may be an issue for large parties. Samsung’s Tizen interface is user-friendly, and it has a vast selection of apps readily available at the press of a button.”

You can learn more about Amazon’s Samsung TV deal here.

— Phillip Swann

