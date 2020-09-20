Netflix this week (September 20-26) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.
The new titles will include Enola Holmes (pictured above), a Netflix original mystery film starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as the younger sister of a famous English detective named Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill). Enola is forced to embark on her own investigation when their mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears without a trace.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 86 out of a possible 100 based on a survey of 43 critics.
“Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
Also notable this week: Season four of The Good Place, the NBC afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson; A Perfect Crime, a Netflix original documentary on the unsolved 1991 murder of German politician Detlev Rohwedder; and season two of The Chef Show, a Netflix original cooking show hosted by director/actor Jon Favreau (Swingers).
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix streaming:
Monday, September 21
A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tuesday, September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wednesday, September 23
Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Waiting…
Thursday, September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Real Steel
Friday, September 25
A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
