Sling TV: Free Red Zone Channel For One Month

Sling TV is now offering $10 off your first month when you bundle its $30 ‘Blue’ base package with its $10 Sports Extra add-on package, which includes the Red Zone Channel. The deal effectively gives you the Red Zone Channel and 11 other sports channels for free for one month.

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as such popular channels as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Sports Extra package includes the Red Zone Channel as well as NBA TV, FS2, MLB Network, NHL Network, the Golf Channel, beIN Sports, the Pac 12 Network, the Tennis Channel, the MLB Strike Zone Channel, Outside TV and the Olympic Channel.

Sling TV returned the Red Zone Channel and the NFL Network to its lineup four days ago after a 3-month carriage dispute between the league and Sling’s owner, Dish. The live streamer is clearly hoping the popular Red Zone Channel will be a special enticement for football fans to subscribe.

After the first month of the $10 off promotion, the Blue/Sports Extra bundle price will return to $40 a month. However, there is no requirement to continue your subscription past the first month. Sling TV does not require a contract, or a cancellation fee. You can cancel at any time. There is also a free 3-day trial before you are billed.

