Hulu In October 2020: 126 New Titles, 4 Originals

Hulu next month (October 2020) plans to add 126 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including four originals with a Halloween theme.

The new titles will include Books of Blood (pictured above), a Hulu original horror anthology film based on Clive Barker’s short stories. (The cast will include Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Yul Vazquez.); the complete season one of Monsterland, a Hulu original anthology series featuring mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts. (Monsterland is based on the short stories found in Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.); and the complete season one of Helstrom, a Hulu original drama starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the son and daughter of a powerful serial killer.

Also notable in October: Bad Hair, a Hulu original horror/satire film about a 1980s woman whose new hair style seems to have a mind of its own; the complete season eight of Homeland, the last in the Showtime series on spies in the modern world; the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live with Jim Carrey on board as Joe Biden; and the season 16 premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2020 to Hulu:

Available October 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Available October 2

Monsterland: Complete Season One (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available October 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Available October 4

Saturday Night Live, season 46 premiere (NBC)

Available October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Available October 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games, season 4 premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available October 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Available October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Available October 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Available October 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Available October 14

The Bachelorette, season 16 premiere (ABC)

Available October 15

The Purge, complete season 2 (USA Network)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Available October 16

Helstrom, complete season one (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

Available October 17

Shark Tank, season 12 premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff, complete season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickels: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

Available October 18

Friend Request (2016)

Available October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 31 premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, season 2 premiere (ABC)

Available October 20

The Voice, season 19 premiere (NBC)

F— That’s Delicious, complete season 4 (Vice)

Available October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Black-ish, season 7 premiere (ABC)

The Conners, season 3 premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs, season 8 premiere (ABC)

Available October 23

Red Hair, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore, season 6 premiere (NBC)

Available October 26

Homeland, complete season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Available October 29

American Housewife, season 5 premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

