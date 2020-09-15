DIRECTV, Comcast to Offer U.S. Open In 4K

DIRECTV and Comcast plan to offer 4K coverage of this week’s U.S. Open golf tournament from the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The tournament will take place from September 17 through September 20. NBC, the GOLF Channel and the Peacock streaming service will offer 45 hours of high-def action during the event.

The 4K coverage, which will be available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-tops and DIRECTV’s channel 105, will include play on three ‘featured holes’ each day of the tournament. The three holes will be the par-4 6th, the par-3 10th and the par-4 17th.

It’s unclear when the 4K broadcasts will begin each day. You can consult your DIRECTV guide and the Comcast X1 On Demand menu for more details. (Note: DIRECTV will also offer alternative high-def feeds in its channel 900s.)

The tournament was originally scheduled in June, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

NBC’s overall schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 17 6-7:30 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. U.S. Open – First Round GOLF Channel 2-5 p.m. U.S. Open – First Round NBC 5-7 p.m. U.S. Open – First Round Peacock 7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel Friday, Sept. 18 6-7:30 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel 7:30-9:30 a.m. U.S. Open – Second Round Peacock 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. U.S. Open – Second Round GOLF Channel 4-7 p.m. U.S. Open – Second Round NBC 7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel Saturday, Sept. 19 7-9 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel 9-11 a.m. U.S. Open – Third Round Peacock 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. U.S. Open – Third Round NBC 7:30-9:30 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel Sunday, Sept. 20 6-8 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open GOLF Channel 8-10 a.m. U.S. Open – Final Round Peacock 10 a.m.-Noon U.S. Open – Final Round GOLF Channel Noon-6 p.m. U.S. Open – Final Round NBC 6-8 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

— Phillip Swann

