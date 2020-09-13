Netflix This Week: 25 New Titles, Ratched

Netflix this week (September 13-19) plans to add 25 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 17 originals.
The new titles will include Ratched, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched, the controlling nurse in the 1976 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; Challenger: The Final Flight, a Netflix original four-part documentary series on the tragic rocket explosion in 1986 that took the lives of seven crew members including school teacher Christa McAuliffe; and The Devil All the Time (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic film starring Tom Holland as a young man who must fight evil forces in backwater Ohio. Directed by Antonio Campos, the cast also includes Riley Keough, Jason Clarke and Sebastian Stan.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives The Devil All the Time a score of 69 out of a possible 100, based on 32 reviews.
“It’s worth seeing for an intriguingly cast ensemble, authenticating the milieu as much as possible,” writes Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Tuesday, September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
Wednesday, September 16
Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, September 17
Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, September 18
American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
— Phillip Swann