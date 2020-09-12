Get the Red Zone Channel Without Any Pay TV Sub

Q. I know that YouTube TV and FuboTV now have the Red Zone Channel, but is there any way to get it without having to subscribe to a TV service that comes with other channels. I just want the Red Zone channel, nothing else. — Carl, Evanston, Illinois.

Carl, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Yes, you can get the Red Zone Channel without subscribing to anything besides the Red Zone Channel!

But there is a small catch.

Before I explain, a little background on the Red Zone Channel.

The channel offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key action in all the games.

As you note, YouTube TV and FuboTV both offer the Red Zone Channel as part of a sports add-on package that will cost you $76 a month when you factor in the base programming plan as well. While that’s less than a subscription to the Sunday Ticket, which starts at $295, it’s not cheap, either.

DIRECTV also includes the Red Zone Channel in its Max Sunday Ticket plan, which costs $395, and it’s available on other pay TV services such as Comcast, Cox, Verizon, Charter and Optimum. But, again, you have to pay an additional fee for a sports package that includes it. (Note: The DIRECTV Red Zone Channel is a different production than the one found on other services; different hosts, views, etc.)

So, how can you watch the Red Zone Channel without getting other channels that you don’t want to pay for?

The NFL sells a separate streaming subscription to the Red Zone Channel, but it’s only available on its NFL app on Android and iOS smart phones. (Not even tablets.) The cost is $34.99 for the entire season, and finding it on the app is a bit tricky because it’s not advertised on the home page. Click on Settings in the app and you will see an option to subscribe to the NFL Red Zone Channel and Game Pass, a separate feature that costs $99.

I think the way NFL hides the Red Zone on its app is one reason why so few people are aware of this option. I’ve read several stories this week about streaming NFL games that didn’t mention that you could get a standalone subscription to the Red Zone Channel.

The catch, of course, is that you can only watch the channel on a phone if you subscribe separately via the app. But at least you don’t have to pay more than $34.99 if you don’t want to.

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

