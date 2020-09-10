DIRECTV to Air 2 College Football Games In 4K

DIRECTV this Saturday is scheduled to air two college football games in 4K:

Duke at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. ET on channel 105, and Kansas State vs. Arkansas State at noon ET on channel 106.

The Notre Dame-Duke contest will be produced by NBC Sports while the Kansas State-Arkansas State game will be produced by Fox.

The 4K offering is another sign that the TV industry is returning to live sporting events in the ultra-high format despite the obstacles created by the Coronavirus pandemic. FuboTV announced earlier this week that it will offer more than 10 college football game in 4K this season as well as 10 NFL Thursday Night games. (They will all be produced by Fox.)

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation, and report back here if more 4K games (and providers) are announced.

— Phillip Swann

