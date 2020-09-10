Can You Stream PBS For Free?

Q. I heard something about PBS being available for free on streaming. How do you do that? Is it offered everywhere for free? Is my station in Northern Virginia available for free? — Millie, Fairfax, Virginia.

Millie, PBS announced last week that you can now stream 88 different PBS stations for free, including your local station in the Washington, D.C. area, WETA-TV. But the free streaming feature is not available on all streaming devices. So here’s the scoop on how you can watch it.

You can watch the live stream on your computer, or any other device that supports the following web browsers: Google Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge. Go to PBS.org and select the ‘Live TV’ button in the right hand corner of the home page. You will be asked to confirm your location, and once that’s done, your screen will become a video player for your local PBS channel.

PBS says other web browsers, such as Amazon Silk, are not officially supported so it can’t guaranteed they will be able to play the video.

You can also watch the live stream on the PBS Video Channel on Roku devices. On the app, select Live TV at the top of the channel to begin watching.

The service is free, and you don’t need to be a PBS Passport benefit member.

PBS says it’s working on adding more stations, and compatible devices. The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information.

Until then, here are the 88 PBS stations that can be streamed for free:

Alabama Public Television

Alaska Public Media

Arizona Public Media

Arkansas PBS

Austin PBS

Colorado Public Television

Connecticut Public Broadcasting

Detroit Public Television

East Tennessee PBS

Illinois Public Media

Iowa PBS

KAMU

Kansas City PBS

KCTS

KEDT

KIXE

KLRN

KMOS

KNPB

KPBS

KPTS

KRWG

KTWU

KUAC

KUED

KVIE

Lakeland LPTV

Louisiana Public Broadcasting

Maine Public Broadcasting

Milwaukee PBS

Montana PBS

Mountain Lake PBS

Nashville Public Television

Nebraska Network

New Mexico PBS

Nine Network (KETC)

NJTV

North California Public Media

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Ozarks Public Television

PBS Charlotte

PBS SoCal

Pioneer Public TV

Prairie Public Broadcasting

WQPT PBS

Rhode Island PBS

Rocky Mountain PBS

Smoky Hills PBS

SOPTV

South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The Kentucky Network

The Nine Network of Public Media

Thirteen

UNC-TV

Vegas PBS

WBGU

WEDU

WEIU

West VA Public Broadcasting

WETA

WGTE

WGVU

WHRO

WHUT

WHYY

WITF

WJCT

WKNO

WLIW

WMHT

WNED

WNIN

WOSU

WOUB

WPBS

WQED

WQLN

WSIU

WSRE

WTIU/WFIU

WTTW

WTVP

WUCF

WUFT-TV

WVUT

WXXI Public Broadcasting

WYES

Wyoming PBS

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

