Updated: Hulu Has Login Meltdown Tuesday Night

Thousands of Hulu subscribers last night posted online complaints that they could not log in, making it impossible to view their live and Video on Demand services.

The technical issue on Tuesday night began around 10 p.m. ET. It’s unclear how many people were affected, but Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, says nearly 16,000 people were simultaneously posting complaints about Hulu at the height of the problem. That’s a large number of online complaints at one time, suggesting the login issue could have been affecting hundreds of thousands.

@hulu_support can't login on mobile web or TV and when asking to reset the pw I get service_unavailable. Anything wrong with login service? Also accessing the web site is super slow and fails with a bad gateway. Thanks! — Roberto Ruggeri (@robertoruggeri) September 9, 2020

Hi @hulu @hulu_support, it would be nice to update your customers about the service. Love to have answers why I can't log on right now. Pretty disappointing. Don't let this happen on Thur & Sun during the NFL season! — Syd Fong (@syd_fong) September 9, 2020

Is anyone experiencing issues with @hulu? I can’t login. — AMC (@Aninipot) September 9, 2020

@hulu_support A lot of people including myself are being kicked off of Hulu mid show and cannot log in. I try to login and it says to check network connection but I’ve got an excellent one. I thought it was my password but when I try to reset with my email… — Cristian Mendoza (@Cristia82571675) September 9, 2020

Hulu’s Twitter customer support team acknowledged there was a widespread login issue. In the early morning hours, the support team began sending apologies to customers which said the login issue should be ‘better.’ But it has not said it has been fixed as of 6 a.m. ET today.

Sorry about that, Zack! We looked into reports about login trouble with high priority and it should be working better now. If not, we recommend trying: https://t.co/3YJeRtUN8W. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) September 9, 2020

Update: Hulu’s Twitter customer support team is saying at 8:53 a.m. ET that the login issue is fixed. It encourages subscribers to reboot their devices if login problems persist.

The live streaming industry, which includes Hulu Live, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, has suffered recurring technical issues since their emergence a few years ago. However, the subscription Video on Demand category, which includes Netflix, Hulu’s SVOD plan and Amazon Prime, usually is free from significant technical troubles.

— Phillip Swann

