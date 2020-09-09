Updated: Hulu Has Login Meltdown Tuesday Night

Thousands of Hulu subscribers last night posted online complaints that they could not log in, making it impossible to view their live and Video on Demand services.

The technical issue on Tuesday night began around 10 p.m. ET. It’s unclear how many people were affected, but Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, says nearly 16,000 people were simultaneously posting complaints about Hulu at the height of the problem. That’s a large number of online complaints at one time, suggesting the login issue could have been affecting hundreds of thousands.

Hulu’s Twitter customer support team acknowledged there was a widespread login issue. In the early morning hours, the support team began sending apologies to customers which said the login issue should be ‘better.’ But it has not said it has been fixed as of 6 a.m. ET today.

Update: Hulu’s Twitter customer support team is saying at 8:53 a.m. ET that the login issue is fixed. It encourages subscribers to reboot their devices if login problems persist.

The live streaming industry, which includes Hulu Live, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, has suffered recurring technical issues since their emergence a few years ago. However, the subscription Video on Demand category, which includes Netflix, Hulu’s SVOD plan and Amazon Prime, usually is free from significant technical troubles.

