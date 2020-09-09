FuboTV to Offer 2020 College Football In 4K

FuboTV, the live streaming service, plans to offer more than 10 college football games this fall in 4K, according to a notice at its web site.

The 4K coverage, which will be produced by Fox, was supposed to start with a matchup this Saturday between Louisiana Tech and Baylor. But the game has been postponed due to a Coronavirus outbreak within the Louisiana Tech team. The teams are hoping to reschedule the contest later in the season.

FuboTV’s next scheduled 4K game would be Kansas State vs. Oklahoma at noon ET on September 26. The rest of Fubo’s 4K schedule says the games will be announced later except for an October 10 contest between Oklahoma and Texas.

Of course, this is all dependent on the games being played which is somewhat questionable due to the continued spread of the Coronavirus.

With Fox producing, that means the 4K games will be ‘upconverted’ rather than broadcast in ‘native’ 4K. Upconverting, also known as upscaling, is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox will take the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format. (This is what Fox did last February with the broadcast of the 2020 Super Bowl.)

To watch the 4K games on FuboTV, you will need a 4K-enabled streaming device, or a TV that’s 4K-enabled. You will also have to live in a market where FuboTV offers the local Fox station. If it doesn’t have your affiliate, you’re out of luck. Here is a list of the Fox affiliates that are available on fubo.

Here’s a list of the college football games that Fubo is scheduled to offer in 4K. (Note: FuboTV is the only multi-channel live streaming service that offers live events in 4K.)

In past years, DIRECTV, Comcast, Dish and Optimum, among others, have also aired Fox-produced college football in 4K, but they have yet to make any announcements for this season. The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

