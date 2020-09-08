Will DIRECTV Have a Sunday Ticket Preview?

Q. Will DIRECTV have a free preview of the NFL Sunday Ticket like they usually do. I don’t think I will subscribe this year, but I would like to watch the games for a week. — Monte, Lexington, Kentucky.

Monte, DIRECTV has held a free preview of the NFL Sunday Ticket on the first Sunday of the regular season for years. And I am happy to report that the satellite TV service will do so again this Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The free preview will be for the Max edition, which means it will include all the out-of-market games as well as features such as the Red Zone Channel, the Fantasy Zone channel, and Game Mix which offers up to eight games on one screen at the same time.

The free preview will be available in DIRECTV’s channel 700s. (Note: The Sunday Ticket base price is $293.96 while the Max edition is $395.96.)

This Sunday’s afternoon games will include the Jets vs. the Bills; the Packers vs. the Vikings; the Eagles vs. the Washington football team; the Browns vs. the Ravens; the Colts vs. the Jaguars; the Raiders vs. the Panthers; the Bears vs. the Lions; the Seahawks vs. the Falcons; the Dolphins vs. the Patriots; the Chargers vs. the Bengals; the Cardinals vs. the 49ers; and the Bucs vs. Saints.

To learn more about the NFL Sunday Ticket, such as where it’s available and who’s eligible (including some non-DIRECTV subscribers), read our story, ‘NFL Sunday Ticket: Everything You Need to Know.’

Hope that helps, Monte. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

