How to Watch HBO Max Without Internet

Q. Is there a way to watch HBO Max without using the Internet? I used to have HBO on our cable TV system and I would like to get HBO Max, but our Internet is very slow and glitchy and we are thinking of getting rid of it. — Barry, Lansing, Michigan.

Barry, there is a solution for you, but you will need access to the Internet, at least on occasion. Let me explain.

HBO Max is a new live streaming service that’s an expanded version of the traditional HBO found on cable and satellite systems. The Net-based channel normally costs $14.99 a month, but it’s now offering $3 a month off until September 25. See this article for details.

Now here’s how you can watch HBO Max’s shows without the Internet.

First, you will need an Internet connection, and the HBO Max app on your phone or tablet. If you don’t have Internet service at home, try a friend’s home, or a public WiFi network.

Then, open the HBO Max app that’s connected to the Internet and sign in. After that, select a movie or TV show that you want to watch, and click on Download under the title. If you can’t find Download under the title, that means it can’t be downloaded to your device; not all titles are available for downloading. But if it is, it will then be stored onto to your phone or tablet.

HBO Max says you can have a maximum of 30 downloads at the same time on your account. (Also note that an unwatched download will expire after 30 days, or 48 hours after you start watching.)

But after you download a title, you can then watch it on your device without the Internet. So if your friend is a generous one, spend some time at his or her house and download a bunch of shows. You will later be able to watch them at your home regardless of whether you have the Internet.

To play a downloaded title on your device, click the Profile icon and then click Downloads. After that, click the Play icon that appears next to the downloaded title.

After you watch it, you can delete it from your list of downloads by clicking on the Profile icon, clicking Downloads, and clicking Edit. Then, click the ‘X’ next to the title to delete.

This may not be the ideal way to watch HBO Max, but it will work.

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Featured image is Evan Rachel Wood from Westworld, an original HBO show.

