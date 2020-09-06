Netflix This Week: 22 New Titles, Bella Thorne

Netflix this week (September 6-12) plans to add 22 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 17 originals.

The new titles will include The Social Dilemma, a Netflix documentary on the dangers of social networking featuring alarming forecasts from the creators themselves; Cuties, a Netflix original film about rebellious 11-year-old girls in France; The Babysitter: Killer Queen (pictured above), a Netflix original comedy/horror film (Bella Thorne stars) which is a sequel to the 2017 movie; The Duchess, a Netflix original comedic series starring comedian Katherine Ryan as a single Mom in Great Britain; and My Octopus Teacher, a Netflix original documentary on a diver in South Africa who develops a relationship with the undersea creature.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for “Superman”

Tuesday, September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thursday, September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, September 11

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

