Netflix This Week: 22 New Titles, Bella Thorne

Netflix this week (September 6-12) plans to add 22 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 17 originals.

The new titles will include The Social Dilemma, a Netflix documentary on the dangers of social networking featuring alarming forecasts from the creators themselves; Cuties, a Netflix original film about rebellious 11-year-old girls in France; The Babysitter: Killer Queen (pictured above), a Netflix original comedy/horror film (Bella Thorne stars) which is a sequel to the 2017 movie; The Duchess, a Netflix original comedic series starring comedian Katherine Ryan as a single Mom in Great Britain; and My Octopus Teacher, a Netflix original documentary on a diver in South Africa who develops a relationship with the undersea creature.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for “Superman”

Tuesday, September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thursday, September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, September 11
The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

— Phillip Swann

