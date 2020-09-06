MLB TV Cuts 2020 Price

Major League Baseball has cut the price of the 2020 edition of MLB.TV by 58 percent with less than half of the 60-game season left to play.

The current price is now $24.99, compared to $59.99 at the start of the abbreviated season. The league lowered the rate six days ago. Each team now has approximately 20 to 25 games left in the regular season which ends three weeks from today.

In late February, MLB.TV was offering the 2020 season for $121.99, which was $3 more than last season. However, in March, the league suspended play due to the Coronavirus outbreak, leading to the abbreviated season which began in July.

For $24.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2020 out-of-market game for the rest of of the 60-game schedule on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

In addition to the $24.99 plan, you can subscribe to a single team’s games for $19.99, compared to $49.99 for that option in July. However, local blackouts still apply, meaning you can only watch a team outside your market.

Despite calls for eliminating blackouts because of the Coronavirus outbreak, MLB.TV’s blackout policy has not changed from 2019:

“All live games streamed within any MLB.TV product and available through the MLB App and any other location or device where MLB.TV is sold or available are subject to local and national blackouts. If a game is blacked out in an area, it is not available for live game viewing through MLB.TV. If you are an MLB.TV subscriber within an area subject to blackout, the applicable game will be available as an archived game approximately 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game,” the league states at MLB.TV.

MLB.TV is offering a three-day free trial. However, you will be charged if you do not cancel prior to day four.

If you do subscribe, your subscription will renew automatically on March 1 if you do not cancel before then.

Also See: MLB TV Finally Issues 2020 Refund Plan

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

