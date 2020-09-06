Dish & Scripps Sign New Deal; Blackout Lifted

Scripps announced this afternoon that it has reached a new carriage agreement with Dish, ending the six-week blackout of its 60 local stations in 42 markets.

Dish lost the Scripps stations on July 25 when the two companies could not reach a new pact. Programmers and pay TV providers usually fight over how much the latter should pay the former in carriage fees. But Scripps said in a statement that this dispute was over “other distribution terms” rather than rates.

Scripps today did not elaborate on what that means, or release the terms of the new agreement. But the broadcaster did say its channels have been returned to Dish’s lineup.

“We apologize for the disruption in service and thank you for your loyalty and patience through this period,” Scripps said in a statement posted at its station web sites. “Scripps…came to an agreement with Dish this weekend returning all Scripps’ networks to air. To our Dish customers, we’ve missed you and are thrilled to be invited once again into your homes. If you know someone who has Dish, share the good news! Thank you again for sticking with us.”

The Scripps stations are in such markets as New York, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Phoenix, San Diego, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

As of 4:20 p.m. ET today, Dish had not issued a comment on Scripps’ statement.

Dish is still involved in five other blackout/carriage disputes, including ones with HBO, the NFL Network and Sinclair’s Fox-branded regional sports channels.

