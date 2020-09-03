YouTube TV Adds NFL Network, Red Zone Channel

YouTube TV today announced that it’s adding the NFL Network to its $64.99 a month base plan, and the Red Zone Channel to a new sports add-on package.

The NFL Network will be added today, a week before this season’s opening game between Kansas City and Houston on September 10, the live streaming service said.

The Red Zone Channel will be part of a new $10.99-a-month ‘Sports Plus’ package, which will also include Fox College Sports, GolTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and the Stadium channel.

“Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we’re thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package,” Lori Conkling, YouTube TV’s global head of partnerships, said in a press release. “This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offer a premium portfolio of content to our members.”

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers, just in time for Kickoff of the NFL’s 2020 season,” said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we’re pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel lineup.”

The addition of the two popular football channels may help YouTube TV soften the blow of this summer’s 30 percent price increase, which raised the monthly base rate from $49.99 to $64.99.

The Streamable web site was the first to report that YouTube TV would add the NFL Network and Red Zone Channel.

— Phillip Swann

