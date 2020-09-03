Is Netflix Good For Kids?

Q. I want to get Netflix but now that we have a 7-year-old I’m not sure if we should. We used to have Cinemax on DIRECTV and it was definitely not for kids. There are too many shows that a kid shouldn’t watch. So is Netflix safe? — Genni, Columbia, Maryland.

Genni, before I answer your question, let me alert you that Netflix now offers a 30-day free trial. That gives you ample time to evaluate the streaming service’s lineup and features.

But even during a trial, is it safe for kids, you ask?

Yes. Netflix allows you to establish different profiles for family members. For example, there could be one for you, your significant other and your child. The individual profile will include programs that are of interest to that particular person based on his or her viewing habits.

Then after setting up the profile for your kid, you can make it PIN-protected so shows considered too mature can not seen without entering the PIN. For example, you could require the PIN to be entered to watch a show rated over PG or TV-7. (The latter is the rating for programs that children under seven shouldn’t watch without an adult’s permission.)

This will ensure that your child’s viewing profile will only offer content regarded as suitable for his or her age and maturity level. You can even block specific titles you don’t your child to watch.

Genni, I can understand your concerns. Protecting our kids is increasingly difficult in today’s television environment where you can so easily retrieve an inappropriate video with a single click. But Netflix is doing its part to help out.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

