HBO Max to Offer 20 Percent Discount

Effective tomorrow, HBO Max will offer a 20 percent discount on monthly subscriptions until September 25.

The streaming service, which is an expanded version of the cable and satellite HBO, normally costs $14.99 a month. However, from September 4 to September 25, the price will be $11.99 for new and returning customers. After that, the rate will return to $14.99 a month.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience, so as we head into fall we felt it was the perfect time to pair the incredible lineup of original programming available on HBO Max with an offer that provides customers with even more value,” Andy Forssell, a WarnerMedia executive vice president, said in a press release. “We are lucky to work with the level of talent that is part of our WarnerMedia family, and with series like Raised By Wolves from Ridley Scott and HBO’s Lovecraft Country from Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, there is truly no better time to get HBO Max.”

To sign up for the discount, starting tomorrow, customers can visit HBOMax.com and select ‘Get the Deal.’

AT&T, which owns HBO, has invested heavily in HBO Max, which launched on May 27. However, the service may not be reaching target subscriber numbers due to a lack of carriage on Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV, the nation’s leading streaming devices.

HBO Max offered the $12 monthly price in the weeks leading up to the launch and AT&T may feel another discount is needed to boost subscriptions for the fall when home viewing traditionally increases.

Note: The featured photo is from Succession, an HBO original series.

— Phillip Swann

