Disney+ This Week: 14 New Titles, Mulan

By TV Answer Man in disney, Television on
No comments

Disney+ this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies, including a pay-per-view premiere of a much-anticipated film.

The new titles will include Mulan (pictured above), a live action version of the animated classic movie featuring a young woman in China who disguises herself as a man so she can take her father’s place in war.

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus shutdown. Now Disney+ is giving its subscribers an opportunity to order it from home for $29.99.

Once you order it, you will be able to watch it as many times as you wish, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription. (The pay-per-view movie will be available via the Disney+ app on Roku, Apple and Google platforms and devices. Your monthly subscription fee will not count towards the $29.99 charge.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Disney+:

September 4
Mulan (available for $29.99.)

New Library Titles:
Ancient China from Above (s1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine

New Disney Originals
Earth to Ned (Series Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)
Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)
Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Tags:

Published by TV Answer Man

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.