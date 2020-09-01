Disney+ This Week: 14 New Titles, Mulan

Disney+ this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies, including a pay-per-view premiere of a much-anticipated film.



The new titles will include Mulan (pictured above), a live action version of the animated classic movie featuring a young woman in China who disguises herself as a man so she can take her father’s place in war.



The film was scheduled for a theatrical release, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus shutdown. Now Disney+ is giving its subscribers an opportunity to order it from home for $29.99.



Once you order it, you will be able to watch it as many times as you wish, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription. (The pay-per-view movie will be available via the Disney+ app on Roku, Apple and Google platforms and devices. Your monthly subscription fee will not count towards the $29.99 charge.



Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Disney+:

September 4

Mulan (available for $29.99.)

New Library Titles:

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

New Disney Originals

Earth to Ned (Series Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)

Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)

Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”

— Phillip Swann

