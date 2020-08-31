Netflix Offers 10 Titles For Free

Netflix has quietly made 10 original titles available for free on select devices and browsers.



The free content, which was first noticed by Gadgets 360, includes such popular shows and movies as Stranger Things and Bird Box. In a statement released to Gadgets 360, Netflix says it’s experimenting with ways to attract new audiences.



The free titles can be viewed in a browser on a PC or Mac as well as Android devices. (The Safari browser on iOS devices, such as an iPhone or iPad, is excluded, however. Netflix is also not supporting Smart TVs or Amazon’s Fire TV devices.)



You do not need to set up an account to begin watching. Movies can be viewed in their entirety, but only the first episode of shows can be seen for free. See Netflix’s free page for more information.



Here’s the list of the 10 titles are now available for free:



Stranger Things

Grace and Frankie

Murder Mystery

Elite

The Boss Baby: Back In Business



When They See Us

Love Is Blind

The Two Popes

Bird Box

Our Planet

