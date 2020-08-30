Netflix This Week: 45 New Titles, Away

Netflix this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 45 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.
The new titles will include Away, a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut who must leave her family to save the international space station; The Boss Baby: Get That Baby, a Netflix original interactive show based on the hit children’s movie about a wise-cracking toddler; and Young Wallander, a Netflix original detective series based on a Swedish show and novel.
Also notable: Two James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace; and the Back to the Future trilogy.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Tuesday, September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Wednesday, September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, September 4
Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
