Netflix This Week: 45 New Titles, Away

Netflix this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 45 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include Away, a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut who must leave her family to save the international space station; The Boss Baby: Get That Baby, a Netflix original interactive show based on the hit children’s movie about a wise-cracking toddler; and Young Wallander, a Netflix original detective series based on a Swedish show and novel.

Also notable: Two James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace; and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Tuesday, September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Wednesday, September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, September 4

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

