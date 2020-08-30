Hulu This Week: 84 New Titles

Hulu this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 84 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including several classic films.

The new titles will include Hoosiers, the 1986 basketball film starring Gene Hackman as the high school coach of a scrappy small-town squad in 1950s Indiana who goes all the way despite all the odds. Dennis Hopper garnered an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor playing the alcoholic assistant coach.

Also notable this week: Two James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace; Top Gun, the 1986 action film starring Tom Cruise as an Air Force pilot trainee with a need for speed; five Twilight movies starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart; and Mississippi Burning (pictured above), the 1988 crime drama based loosely on the real-life murders of three civil rights activists in the 1960s Jim Crow South. The film captured an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture as did the aforementioned Mr. Hackman for Best Actor.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Monday, August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Tuesday, September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Wednesday, September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Thursday, September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

— Phillip Swann

