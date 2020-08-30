HBO Max This Week: 144 New Titles, Raised By Wolves

HBO Max this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 144 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a much-anticipated original series.

The new titles will include Raised By Wolves (pictured above), a HBO original sci-fi series about two androids who must raise two human children on a strange planet after Earth was destroyed in war. Produced by Ridley Scott (Alien), and created by Aaron Guzikowski (The Red Road, Prisoners), Raised by Wolves currently holds an 82 score at Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews.

“Bristling with imagination and otherworldly imagery, Raised by Wolves is a bloody exploration of artificial intelligence and religious belief that will stimulate the eye and mind — if not the heart,” the site states, summarizing the 11 reviews posted to date.

Also notable this week: Three classic Elizabeth Taylor films, Butterfield 8, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Wolff?, and Cat On a Hot Tin Roof; The Conversation, the 1974 classic film from Francis Ford Coppola about corporate espionage; Dog Day Afternoon, the brilliant 1975 bank robbery film starring Al Pacino and John Cazale.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to HBO Max:

Tuesday, September 1

93Queen, 2018

All The Right Moves, 1983

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018

Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Cider House Rules, 1999

City Of God, 2003

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994

Cold Creek Manor, 2003

Congo, 1995

The Conversation, 1974

Cop Out, 2010

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008

Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Final Destination 5, 2011

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)

Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001

A Hidden Life, 2019

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012

Joyful Noise, 2012

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991

The Lake House, 2006

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

The Mexican, 2001

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative, 2019

The Outsiders, 1983

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over The Hedge, 2006

Point Break, 1991

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Replacements, 2000

Replicas, 2019

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

A Room With A View, 1986

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil, 2006

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1999

When We Were Kings, 1996

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

Thursday, September 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

Friday, September 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019

Saturday, September 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019

