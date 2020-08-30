HBO Max This Week: 144 New Titles, Raised By Wolves

HBO Max this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 144 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a much-anticipated original series.
The new titles will include Raised By Wolves (pictured above), a HBO original sci-fi series about two androids who must raise two human children on a strange planet after Earth was destroyed in war. Produced by Ridley Scott (Alien), and created by Aaron Guzikowski (The Red Road, Prisoners), Raised by Wolves currently holds an 82 score at Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews.
“Bristling with imagination and otherworldly imagery, Raised by Wolves is a bloody exploration of artificial intelligence and religious belief that will stimulate the eye and mind — if not the heart,” the site states, summarizing the 11 reviews posted to date.
Also notable this week: Three classic Elizabeth Taylor films, Butterfield 8, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Wolff?, and Cat On a Hot Tin Roof; The Conversation, the 1974 classic film from Francis Ford Coppola about corporate espionage; Dog Day Afternoon, the brilliant 1975 bank robbery film starring Al Pacino and John Cazale.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to HBO Max:
Tuesday, September 1
93Queen, 2018
All The Right Moves, 1983
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 1973
The Cider House Rules, 1999
City Of God, 2003
Clara’s Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994
Cold Creek Manor, 2003
Congo, 1995
The Conversation, 1974
Cop Out, 2010
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001
A Hidden Life, 2019
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012
Joyful Noise, 2012
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991
The Lake House, 2006
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
The Mexican, 2001
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative, 2019
The Outsiders, 1983
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006
Point Break, 1991
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Replacements, 2000
Replicas, 2019
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
A Room With A View, 1986
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1999
When We Were Kings, 1996
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Thursday, September 3
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
Friday, September 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019
Saturday, September 5
Spies in Disguise, 2019
