Amazon Prime This Week: 91 New Titles

Amazon this week (August 30-September 5) plans to add 91 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including two Amazon originals.
The new titles will include season two of The Boys, the Amazon original drama about a society where superheroes are regarded as super villains. Amazon will debut the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and then premiere a new episode every Friday.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one of The Boys a score of 84 out of a possible 100 based on 99 reviews.
Also notable this week: Dino Dana: The Movie, an Amazon original film for pre-schoolers about a young girl who suddenly sees dinosaurs everywhere; The Graduate, the 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman as a disaffected college grad in the disillusioned 1960s; and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (pictured above), the 1977 classic sci-fi movie from Steven Spielberg which stars Richard Dreyfuss as a blue-collar family man whose nondescript life turns upside down when he sees a UFO.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:
Monday, August 31
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)
Tuesday, September 1
1/1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Birder’s Guide To Everything
Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game
Addicted To Fresno
Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
Barney Thomson
Beach Party
Bewitched
Big Time
Bitter Melon
Bully
C.O.G
Carrington
Casino Royale
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Dark Matter
De-Lovely
Defense Of The Realm
Die, Monster, Die!
Don’t Talk To Irene
Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
Eaten By Lions
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face
Gas-s-s-s
I’d Like To Be Alone Now
I’m Not Here
Kart Racer
Kramer Vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace
Lord Love A Duck
Man Of La Mancha
Microbe And Gasoline
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party
Music Within
No Way To Live
Patriots Day
Rambo
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2
Slash)
Slow Burn
Snapshots
Sunlight Jr.
The Bank Job
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage
The Dunning Man
The Festival
The Go-Getters
The Graduate
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House On Carroll Street
The Last House On The Left
The Mechanic
The Ring Thing
The Video Dead
The Visitors
The Weight Of Water
The White Bus
The Woods
The Yes Men
To Keep The Light
The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
What Children Do
What If It Works?
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo
Yongary: Monster From The Deep
Zoom
The Bureau: Season 1
The Celtic World: Season 1
The Crimson Field: Season 1
The Jack Benny Show: Season 1
The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1
Wrong Man: Season 1
Wednesday, September 2
Hell On the Border
Friday, September 4
Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie
The Boys: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series
