Hulu Live: Can You Record Shows?

Q. I’m considering getting Hulu Live as a replacement for my cable service. But can I record my favorite shows on Hulu Live like I can on my cable TV? If not, I won’t switch. Recording shows is an important thing to me. Also, can I skip through the ads? — Betty, Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Betty, let me offer some background on Hulu Live before I answer your question.

Hulu Live, which costs $54.99 a month, gives you around 70 basic cable channels as well as access to Hulu’s subscription Video on Demand service. The channel lineup includes such popular networks as ESPN, FS1, CNN, Fox News, Lifetime and your local network affiliates in select markets. You can learn more about which local channels will be in your lineup here.

In addition, you can add premium channels such as HBO Max ($14.99 a month), Cinemax ($9.99 a month), Showtime ($10.99 a month) and Starz ($8.99 a month.) Note that you will need to watch HBO Max on a separate HBO Max app which is not available on some devices such as Roku and Fire TV. You can learn more about that here.

Now, to your question: You can record live TV shows on Hulu Live, and you get 50 hours of DVR storage for free with your subscription. This allow you to watch shows live or recorded on multiple devices at home or on the go. (You can see a list of devices here.)

If 50 hours doesn’t seem like enough to you, Hulu Live offers 200 hours of DVR storage for $9.99 a month. (You can bundle that offer with the ‘unlimited screens’ feature for $14.99 a month. This would permit you to watch Hulu on any number of screens at the same time.)

With either DVR option, you can fast-forward past the commercials when you watch a recorded show. Hulu Live does not permit fast-forwarding during On Demand programming, or of course, live programming.

Click here to see the latest shows added to Hulu.

Betty, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Thanks!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

