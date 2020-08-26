Amazon Prime In September 2020: 98 New Titles

Amazon next month (September 2020) plans to add 98 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including four originals.

The new titles will include season two of The Boys (pictured above), the Amazon original drama about a society where superheroes are regarded as super villains. Amazon will debut the first three episodes on September 4 and then premiere a new episode every Friday.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one of The Boys a score of 84 out of a possible 100 based on 99 reviews.

“Though viewers’ mileage may vary, The Boys‘ violent delights and willingness to engage in heavy, relevant themes are sure to please those looking for a new group of antiheroes to root for,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. 

Also notable in September: Season one of Utopia, an Amazon original thriller about a group of young fans who discover there’s a conspiracy involving an elusive comic. Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson and John Cusack star.

Note: Both Utopia and The Boys will be available in 4K HDR.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Amazon Prime:

September 1
1/1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Birder’s Guide To Everything
Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game
Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
Barney Thomson
Beach Party 

Bewitched
Big Time
Bitter Melon
Bully
C.O.G

Carrington
Casino Royale
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Dark Matter
De-Lovely

Defense Of The Realm
Die, Monster, Die!
Don’t Talk To Irene
Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
Eaten By Lions

Employee Of The Month
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face
Gas-s-s-s

I’d Like To Be Alone Now
I’m Not Here
Kart Racer
Kramer Vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace

Lord Love A Duck
Man Of La Mancha
Microbe And Gasoline
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party

Music Within
No Way To Live
Patriots Day
Rambo
Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2
Slash)
Slow Burn
Snapshots
Sunlight Jr.

The Bank Job
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage
The Dunning Man
The Festival

The Go-Getters
The Graduate
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House On Carroll Street

The Last House On The Left
The Mechanic
The Ring Thing
The Video Dead
The Visitors

The Weight Of Water
The White Bus
The Woods
The Yes Men
To Keep The Light

The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Warrior Road
Weather Girl

What Children Do
What If It Works?
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo
Yongary: Monster From The Deep
Zoom

The Bureau: Season 1
The Celtic World: Season 1
The Crimson Field: Season 1
The Jack Benny Show: Season 1
The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1
Wrong Man: Season 1

September 2
Hell On the Border

September 4
Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie
The Boys: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

September 16
Blackbird

September 18
All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Gemini Man (2019)

September 22
The Addams Family (2019)

September 25
Judy (2019)
Utopia: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

September 28
Force of Nature
Inherit The Viper

September 29
Trauma Center

Note: Amazon will also debut two previously unannounced titles in late August: Get Duked, an Amazon original satirical series on generational politics in Scotland (August 28) and All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, a documentary on the Premier League soccer team. (August 31.)

