Amazon Prime In September 2020: 98 New Titles

Amazon next month (September 2020) plans to add 98 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including four originals.

The new titles will include season two of The Boys (pictured above), the Amazon original drama about a society where superheroes are regarded as super villains. Amazon will debut the first three episodes on September 4 and then premiere a new episode every Friday.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one of The Boys a score of 84 out of a possible 100 based on 99 reviews.

“Though viewers’ mileage may vary, The Boys‘ violent delights and willingness to engage in heavy, relevant themes are sure to please those looking for a new group of antiheroes to root for,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in September: Season one of Utopia, an Amazon original thriller about a group of young fans who discover there’s a conspiracy involving an elusive comic. Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson and John Cusack star.

Note: Both Utopia and The Boys will be available in 4K HDR.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Amazon Prime:

September 1

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder’s Guide To Everything

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game

Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely Defense Of The Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don’t Talk To Irene

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine

Eaten By Lions Employee Of The Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

Gas-s-s-s



I’d Like To Be Alone Now

I’m Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer Vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace Lord Love A Duck

Man Of La Mancha

Microbe And Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party Music Within

No Way To Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

Sex And The City: The Movie Sex And The City 2

Slash)

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr. The Bank Job

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

The Dunning Man

The Festival The Go-Getters

The Graduate

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House On Carroll Street The Last House On The Left

The Mechanic

The Ring Thing

The Video Dead

The Visitors The Weight Of Water

The White Bus

The Woods

The Yes Men

To Keep The Light The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Warrior Road

Weather Girl What Children Do

What If It Works?

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo

Yongary: Monster From The Deep

Zoom The Bureau: Season 1

The Celtic World: Season 1

The Crimson Field: Season 1

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1

Wrong Man: Season 1 September 2

Hell On the Border September 4

Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie

The Boys: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series September 16

Blackbird September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019) September 22

The Addams Family (2019) September 25

Judy (2019)

Utopia: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series September 28

Force of Nature

Inherit The Viper September 29

Trauma Center Note: Amazon will also debut two previously unannounced titles in late August: Get Duked, an Amazon original satirical series on generational politics in Scotland (August 28) and All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, a documentary on the Premier League soccer team. (August 31.)



