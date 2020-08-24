Disney+ In September 2020: 43 New Titles, Mulan

Disney+ next month (September 2020) plans to add 43 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including 14 originals and a long-awaited movie.
The new titles will include Mulan (pictured above), a live action version of the animated classic movie featuring a young woman in China who disguises herself as a man so she can take her father’s place in war.
The film was scheduled for a theatrical release, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus shutdown. Now Disney+ is giving its subscribers an opportunity to order it from home for $29.99.
Once you order it, you will be able to watch it as many times as you wish, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription. (The pay-per-view movie will be available via the Disney+ app on Roku, Apple and Google platforms and devices. Your monthly subscription fee will not count towards the $29.99 charge.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Disney+. (Besides Mulan, all titles will be included in the regular Disney+ subscription.)
September 4
Mulan (available for $29.99.)
New Library Titles:
Ancient China from Above (s1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine
New Disney Originals
Earth to Ned (Series Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)
Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)
Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”
September 11
New Library Titles
Christopher Robin
New Disney Originals
One Day At Disney: Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
Weird But True: Episode 305 – “Photography”
September 18
New Library Titles
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
New Disney Originals
Becoming (Series Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True: Episode 306 – “Trains”
September 25
New Library Titles
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
Muppet Babies (s2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
Sydney to the Max (s2)
Wild Central America (s1)
X-Ray Earth (s1)
New Disney Originals
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Original Series Premiere)
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Original Movie Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
Weird But True: Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@swanniontv