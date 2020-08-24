Disney+ In September 2020: 43 New Titles, Mulan

Disney+ next month (September 2020) plans to add 43 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including 14 originals and a long-awaited movie.

The new titles will include Mulan (pictured above), a live action version of the animated classic movie featuring a young woman in China who disguises herself as a man so she can take her father’s place in war.

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus shutdown. Now Disney+ is giving its subscribers an opportunity to order it from home for $29.99.

Once you order it, you will be able to watch it as many times as you wish, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription. (The pay-per-view movie will be available via the Disney+ app on Roku, Apple and Google platforms and devices. Your monthly subscription fee will not count towards the $29.99 charge.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Disney+. (Besides Mulan, all titles will be included in the regular Disney+ subscription.)

September 4

Mulan (available for $29.99.)

New Library Titles:

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

New Disney Originals

Earth to Ned (Series Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)

Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)

Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”

September 11

New Library Titles

Christopher Robin

New Disney Originals

One Day At Disney: Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True: Episode 305 – “Photography”

September 18

New Library Titles

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

New Disney Originals

Becoming (Series Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True: Episode 306 – “Trains”

September 25

New Library Titles

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

New Disney Originals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Original Series Premiere)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Original Movie Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True: Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”

