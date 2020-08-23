Netflix This Week: 15 New Titles, Cobra Kai

Netflix this week (August 23-29) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include the first two seasons of Cobra Kai (pictured above), a comedy/drama series based on the 1984 film, The Karate Kid. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their movie roles as men now in their 50s struggling with their past and life choices.

Seasons one and two, which streamed on YouTube Premium in 2018 and 2019, generated a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 out of a possible 100 based on 28 reviews.

“By focusing on one of the original movies’ bad guys and the fallout from the franchise’s climatic moment, this smartly written and poignant drama is a surprisingly compelling watch,” writes James Croot of Stuff.com.

Netflix has announced it will do a third season of Cobra Kai, which will launch at a date yet to be announced.

Also notable this week: I Am a Killer, a Netflix original documentary about death row inmates; Million Dollar Beach House, a Netflix original competition series about real estate agents in the Hamptons; and All Together Now, a Netflix original film about a musically-gifted teen who’s homeless and living on a bus.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Tuesday, August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family

Trinkets, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Wednesday, August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original

La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original

Rising Phoenix — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, August 27

Aggretsuko, Season 3 — Netflix Anime

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Friday, August 28

All Together Now — Netflix Film

Cobra Kai, Seasons 1 and 2

I AM A Killer — Netflix Original

Unknown Origins — Netflix Film

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

