HBO Max In September 2020: 144 New Titles

HBO Max next month (September 2020) plans to add 144 new TV shows and movies, including several original series and movie premieres.

The new titles will include Raised By Wolves (pictured above), a HBO original sci-fi series about two androids who must raise two human children on a strange planet after Earth was destroyed in war; The Third Day, a HBO original dramatic series starring Jude Law and Katherine Waterston as a man and woman who are drawn separately to a mysterious island for unknown reasons; The Murders at White House Farm, a docudrama about the horrific murder of a wealthy British family in 1985; We Are Who We Are, a HBO original dramatic series about two American teens living on an Italian military base; and Haute Dog, a HBO original competition series featuring dog groomers.

Also notable in September: The Invisible Man, the 2020 dramatic film starring Elisabeth Moss as a woman who’s terrorized by an ex-boyfriend who discovers how to make himself disappear (literally); and Unpregnant, a HBO original movie starring Haley Lu Richardson as a pregnant teen in Missouri who persuades a friend (Barbie Ferreira) to travel to New Mexico so she can get an abortion there without her parents’ permission.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to HBO Max:

September 1

93Queen, 2018

All The Right Moves, 1983

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018 Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006 The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO) Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Cider House Rules, 1999

City Of God, 2003

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994 Cold Creek Manor, 2003

Congo, 1995

The Conversation, 1974

Cop Out, 2010

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12 Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950 Final Destination 5, 2011

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO) Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001

A Hidden Life, 2019 Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020 Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 Joyful Noise, 2012

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991

The Lake House, 2006

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf, Season 1 Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998 A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

The Mexican, 2001

Miracle Workers, Season 1 Midnight Run, 1988

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3 Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982 OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative, 2019

The Outsiders, 1983

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over The Hedge, 2006 Point Break, 1991

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011 The Replacements, 2000

Replicas, 2019

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

A Room With A View, 1986

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5 See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006 Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4 Tennessee Johnson, 1942

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018 Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994 When We Were Kings, 1996

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3 September 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere September 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 September 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019 September 10

Unpregnant, Film Premiere September 11

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1 September 12

Coastal Elites (HBO) September 14

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere September 15

Re:ZERO, Season 2 September 17

Weston Woods, 2020 September 18

Habla Now

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 September 19

The Invisible Man, 2020 September 23

Agents of Chaos Part 1

Agents of Chaos Part 2 September 25

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 September 26

Just Mercy, 2019 September 27

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere September premieres with launch dates to be announced later:

Haute Dog, Season One Premiere

Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3

