HBO Max In September 2020: 144 New Titles

September 1
93Queen, 2018
All The Right Moves, 1983
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 1973
The Cider House Rules, 1999
City Of God, 2003
Clara’s Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994
Cold Creek Manor, 2003
Congo, 1995
The Conversation, 1974
Cop Out, 2010
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001
A Hidden Life, 2019
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012
Joyful Noise, 2012
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991
The Lake House, 2006
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
The Mexican, 2001
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative, 2019
The Outsiders, 1983
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006
Point Break, 1991
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Replacements, 2000
Replicas, 2019
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
A Room With A View, 1986
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
When We Were Kings, 1996
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
September 3
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
September 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019
September 5
Spies in Disguise, 2019
September 10
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
September 11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
September 12
Coastal Elites (HBO)
September 14
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere
September 15
Re:ZERO, Season 2
September 17
Weston Woods, 2020
September 18
Habla Now
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019
September 19
The Invisible Man, 2020
September 23
Agents of Chaos Part 1
Agents of Chaos Part 2
September 25
Fandango at the Wall, 2020
September 26
Just Mercy, 2019
September 27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere
September premieres with launch dates to be announced later:
Haute Dog, Season One Premiere
Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3
The Murders at White House Farm, season one
