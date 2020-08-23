AT&T TV Now: Best Service For Sports-Loving Cord-Cutters?

AT&T has added the Altitude channel to AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV, continuing a campaign to bring hard-to-get regional sports networks to the two live streaming services.

Altitude, the TV home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the Denver market, is unavailable on several major pay TV services including Comcast and Dish; it also hasn’t been available on any streaming service until now so the addition by AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now could entice Colorado cord-cutters to sign up.

AT&T last month made a similar move to attract cord-cutters when it added MASN (TV home of Orioles and Nationals), AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Pirates, Penguins ) Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) to both AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV. And last April, AT&T announced it was adding SportsNet LA (Dodgers) to the two services.

The five channels had never been on a streaming service before, and they remain streaming exclusives for AT&T.

AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now last month also added AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Astros) and NESN (Red Sox), which are available on just a few streaming services. (NESN is on YouTube TV and FuboTV while AT&T SportsNet Southwest is on FuboTV.) The two services also added the new Marquee Sports Network (Cubs) last February

The sudden expansion of regional sports channels gives both AT&T streamers a powerful weapon to attract sports fans looking to cut the cord. However, considering that AT&T TV issues a proprietary set-top, and requires a two-year contract with early termination fees, AT&T TV Now would likely be more appealing to consumers looking to cut their cable or satellite service. AT&T TV Now does not require a contract, or charge cancellation fees.

But some cord-cutters may wonder if AT&T TV Now is still too pricey. The regional sports channels are only available in AT&T TV Now’s Max plan, which costs $80 a month.

AT&T TV includes the regional sports networks in its Choice plan and above, which starts at $64.99 a month but rises to at least $110 a month in year two of the required two-year agreement.

— Phillip Swann

