Netflix In September 2020: 111 New Titles, 62 Originals

Netflix next month (September 2020) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 62 originals.

The new titles will include Away (pictured above), a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut who must leave her family to save the international space station; The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a Netflix original comedy/horror film which is a sequel to the 2017 movie; The Devil All the Time, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Tom Holland as a young man who must fight evil forces in backwater Ohio; and I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, a Netflix original horror film (from quirky writer/director Charlie Kaufman) starring Jessie Buckley as a young woman who makes some unsettling discoveries while stuck on a farm during a blizzard.

Also notable in September: Ratched, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched, the controlling nurse in the 1976 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; Enola Holmes, a Netflix original film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the even smarter younger sister of Sherlock Holmes; The Boss Baby: Get That Baby, a Netflix original interactive show based on the hit children’s movie about a wise-cracking toddler; Young Wallander, a Netflix original detective series based on a Swedish show and novel; and The Social Dilemma, a Netflix documentary on the dangers of social networking.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Netflix streaming:

Available September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Available September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Available September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 4

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for “Superman”

Available September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 11

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Available September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

Available September 16

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 17

Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

<br />

Available September 18

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 21

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 23

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting…

Available September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real Steel

Available September 25

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Available September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Available September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death

Available September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

