Netflix In September 2020: 111 New Titles, 62 Originals

Netflix next month (September 2020) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 62 originals.

The new titles will include Away (pictured above), a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut who must leave her family to save the international space station; The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a Netflix original comedy/horror film which is a sequel to the 2017 movie; The Devil All the Time, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Tom Holland as a young man who must fight evil forces in backwater Ohio; and I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, a Netflix original horror film (from quirky writer/director Charlie Kaufman) starring Jessie Buckley as a young woman who makes some unsettling discoveries while stuck on a farm during a blizzard.

Also notable in September: Ratched, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched, the controlling nurse in the 1976 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; Enola Holmes, a Netflix original film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the even smarter younger sister of Sherlock Holmes; The Boss Baby: Get That Baby, a Netflix original interactive show based on the hit children’s movie about a wise-cracking toddler; Young Wallander, a Netflix original detective series based on a Swedish show and novel; and The Social Dilemma, a Netflix documentary on the dangers of social networking.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Netflix streaming:

Available September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory

Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots

Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs

Wildlife
Zathura

Available September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Available September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 4
Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for “Superman”

Available September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 11
The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Available September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2

Available September 16
Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 17
Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 18
American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 21
A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available September 23
Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Waiting…

Available September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Real Steel

Available September 25
A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 26
The Good Place: Season 4

Available September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4

Available September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Welcome to Sudden Death

Available September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wentworth: Season 8

