Hulu In September 2020: 111 New Titles, Fargo S4

Hulu next month (September 2020) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup, including three originals.

The new titles will include the first part of season one of Madagascar, a Hulu original animated series based on the children’s movie featuring zoo animals; the complete season one of WOKE, a Hulu original comedy about an African-American cartoonist who awkwardly searches for his identity and culture; and the complete season two of PEN15, a Hulu original comedy about two teen girls who reveal the travails and adventures of middle school. (The trick here is that the two girls are played by adult comediennes Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle while the rest of the class are real-life teens.);

Also notable in September: Season four of Fargo (pictured above), which will premiere the day after its FX debut on September 27. Chris Rock will star as the head of an African-American crime family who trades his sons with the head of the Italian Mafia as a peace offering.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2020 to Hulu:

September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Available September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Available September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Available September 6

Awoken (2019)

Available September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Available September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Available September 9

Woke, complete season one (Hulu original)

Available September 10

Prisoners (2013)

Available September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 16

Archer, season 11 premiere (FXX)



Available September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Available September 18

Pen15, complete season 2 (Hulu original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Available September 20

The Haunted (2020)

Available September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Available September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Available September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Available September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

Available September 25

Judy (2019)

Available September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Available September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo, season 4 premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Available September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Available September 30

Southbound (2015)

