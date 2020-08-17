Sunday Ticket App: Which Streaming Devices Have It?

Q. I am very excited about streaming the NFL Sunday Ticket this season after reading your story. I am eligible at our house in Los Angeles. But before I sign up, can you tell me which devices will let you stream the Sunday Ticket app? I don’t want it to be like a HBO Max/Roku thing where it’s hard to find. — Carl, Los Angeles.

Carl, as you know, DIRECTV is now permitting non-DIRECTV subscribers in 29 markets to buy the streaming edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket. See our article for more details.

But what if you subscribe and your streaming device of choice doesn’t have the Sunday Ticket app? That would be a frustrating situation, as HBO Max subscribers who have either Roku or Fire TV understand all too well. (HBO Max is not available on the nation’s two leading streaming devices.)

But I am happy to report that the Sunday Ticket app is available on Roku and Fire TV, and dozens of other devices, tablets and smart phones. Here’s the complete list:

Streaming Devices

XBOX One

Apple TV (tvOS 4th generation and above, OS 12.x and above)

Google Chromecast

PlayStation® 4

PlayStation 5 coming soon

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Roku 1 (2nd generation and above)

Roku 2, 3, 4

Roku Streaming Stick

Roku TV

Samsung Smart TV (Updated Tizen OS, 2016+)

Android TV (OS 8.0 and above)

AT&T TV device

NVIDA SHIELD

Apple Watch Series 3 and above (no live games)



SMART PHONES

OPERATING SYSTEMS (OS):

Apple iOS 11.x and above

Android OS 5.0 and above

APPLE:

iPhone 5S and above

iPod Touch (7th generation)

ANDROID:

Google Pixel 2 and above

HTC One (M8) + HTC10 and above

LG G5 and above

LG V10 and above

OnePlus 7 and above

Samsung Galaxy S6 and above

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above

Sony Experia X Performance, XA, XZ and above

TABLETS

OPERATING SYSTEMS (OS):

Apple iOS 11.x and above

Android OS 5.0 and above

Windows 10 and above

Kindle OS 4.2 and above

APPLE TABLETS:

iPad Air (1st generation and above)

iPad Mini (2nd generation and above)

iPad (5th generation and above)

iPad Pro

ANDROID TABLETS:

Google Nexus 7 and above

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 and above

WINDOWS TABLETS:

Surface 3

Surface Pro 2 and above

KINDLE:

Kindle Fire HD (5th generation and above)

Kindle Fire HDX (5th generation and above)

PC/MAC

OPERATING SYSTEMS (OS):

Mac OSX 10.13.x – 10.15.x

Windows 10

BROWSERS – MAC OSX:

Safari latest version

BROWSERS – WINDOWS:

Chrome latest version

Firefox latest version

IE for Windows 10: Edge / IE11

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

