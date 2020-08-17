Sunday Ticket App: Which Streaming Devices Have It?

Q. I am very excited about streaming the NFL Sunday Ticket this season after reading your story. I am eligible at our house in Los Angeles. But before I sign up, can you tell me which devices will let you stream the Sunday Ticket app? I don’t want it to be like a HBO Max/Roku thing where it’s hard to find. — Carl, Los Angeles.
Carl, as you know, DIRECTV is now permitting non-DIRECTV subscribers in 29 markets to buy the streaming edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket. See our article for more details.
But what if you subscribe and your streaming device of choice doesn’t have the Sunday Ticket app? That would be a frustrating situation, as HBO Max subscribers who have either Roku or Fire TV understand all too well. (HBO Max is not available on the nation’s two leading streaming devices.)
But I am happy to report that the Sunday Ticket app is available on Roku and Fire TV, and dozens of other devices, tablets and smart phones. Here’s the complete list:
Streaming Devices
XBOX One
Apple TV (tvOS 4th generation and above, OS 12.x and above)
Google Chromecast
PlayStation® 4
PlayStation 5 coming soon
Amazon Fire TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Roku 1 (2nd generation and above)
Roku 2, 3, 4
Roku Streaming Stick
Roku TV
Samsung Smart TV (Updated Tizen OS, 2016+)
Android TV (OS 8.0 and above)
AT&T TV device
NVIDA SHIELD
Apple Watch Series 3 and above (no live games)
SMART PHONES
OPERATING SYSTEMS (OS):
Apple iOS 11.x and above
Android OS 5.0 and above
APPLE:
iPhone 5S and above
iPod Touch (7th generation)
ANDROID:
Google Pixel 2 and above
HTC One (M8) + HTC10 and above
LG G5 and above
LG V10 and above
OnePlus 7 and above
Samsung Galaxy S6 and above
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above
Sony Experia X Performance, XA, XZ and above
TABLETS
OPERATING SYSTEMS (OS):
Apple iOS 11.x and above
Android OS 5.0 and above
Windows 10 and above
Kindle OS 4.2 and above
APPLE TABLETS:
iPad Air (1st generation and above)
iPad Mini (2nd generation and above)
iPad (5th generation and above)
iPad Pro
ANDROID TABLETS:
Google Nexus 7 and above
Samsung Galaxy Note
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 and above
WINDOWS TABLETS:
Surface 3
Surface Pro 2 and above
KINDLE:
Kindle Fire HD (5th generation and above)
Kindle Fire HDX (5th generation and above)
PC/MAC
OPERATING SYSTEMS (OS):
Mac OSX 10.13.x – 10.15.x
Windows 10
BROWSERS – MAC OSX:
Safari latest version
BROWSERS – WINDOWS:
Chrome latest version
Firefox latest version
IE for Windows 10: Edge / IE11
Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!
