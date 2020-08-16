Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles, Lucifer S5

Netflix this week (August 16-22) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.
The new titles will include part one of season five (which will be its last) of Lucifer (pictured above), a Netflix original drama that continues the saga of a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); The Sleepover, a Netflix original family film about two kids who discover their mother (Malin Akerman) is a thief in witness protection; and Hoops, a Netflix original animated series for adults about a short-tempered basketball coach who dreams of making it big.
On Lucifer, Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season four a score of 100 out of a possible 100, based on eight reviews. Critics lavished praise on the show, which moved to Netflix after being cancelled by Fox after three seasons,
“What a ride, friends. We just enjoyed ten episodes of practically perfect television. Thank you, Netflix, for this gift,” wrote Sara Netzley of Entertainment Weekly.
Netflix is now carrying all four seasons of Lucifer.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Monday, August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs, Season 2 — Netflix Family
Wednesday, August 19
Crímenes de Familia — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary
Thursday, August 20
Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film
Friday, August 21
Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original
Lucifer, Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film
Need uy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann