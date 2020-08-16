Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles, Lucifer S5

Netflix this week (August 16-22) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include part one of season five (which will be its last) of Lucifer (pictured above), a Netflix original drama that continues the saga of a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); The Sleepover, a Netflix original family film about two kids who discover their mother (Malin Akerman) is a thief in witness protection; and Hoops, a Netflix original animated series for adults about a short-tempered basketball coach who dreams of making it big.

On Lucifer, Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave season four a score of 100 out of a possible 100, based on eight reviews. Critics lavished praise on the show, which moved to Netflix after being cancelled by Fox after three seasons,

“What a ride, friends. We just enjoyed ten episodes of practically perfect television. Thank you, Netflix, for this gift,” wrote Sara Netzley of Entertainment Weekly.

Netflix is now carrying all four seasons of Lucifer.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Monday, August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs, Season 2 — Netflix Family

Wednesday, August 19

Crímenes de Familia — Netflix Film

DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original

High Score — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, August 20

Biohackers — Netflix Original

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — Netflix Anime

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film

Friday, August 21

Alien TV — Netflix Family

Fuego negro — Netflix Film

Hoops — Netflix Original

Lucifer, Season 5 — Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Sleepover — Netflix Film

