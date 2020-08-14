DIRECTV Selling Sunday Ticket to Non-Subscribers

DIRECTV has quietly begun selling a streaming version of the NFL Sunday Ticket to any non-DIRECTV subscriber in 29 select markets, the TVAnswerman.com has learned. The 29 markets include the home cities for 26 of the 32 NFL teams. (See complete list below.)

Jim Greer, an AT&T’s spokesperson, today confirmed that DIRECTV is permitting any consumer in the select markets to order the package of out-of-market games without a subscription to DIRECTV, or any other AT&T-owned TV service. You can check your eligibility here.

Greer said the list of 29 markets will soon be added to the Sunday Ticket’s streaming page. He added that the Sunday Ticket is available in those markets with “select zip codes that qualify.”

That would appear to be a large number of people in each market. The TVAnswerMan.com this morning went to the Sunday Ticket streaming page and tested the eligibility for 10 random properties in several markets and found they were all eligible.

“I’d encourage folks to check their eligibility on the website,” Greer said this afternoon.

This is the first time that DIRECTV has permitted such a large number of non-subscribers to order the Sunday Ticket, which has been a DIRECTV exclusive since its launch in 1994.

In the past, only university students, or consumers who could prove they could not get DIRECTV service at their residence, could order the streaming version of the Sunday Ticket. Otherwise, you needed a DIRECTV subscription, and a satellite dish and receiver.

In addition, two years ago, DIRECTV Now (now called AT&T TV Now) subscribers were permitted to purchase a streaming plan in seven markets. But that limited offer was scrapped last year.

But now in the 29 markets, you can order the streaming version of the Sunday Ticket without any other AT&T or DIRECTV subscription, or requirement to prove you are a college student, or can’t get DIRECTV at your home.

The larger availability should significantly add to DIRECTV’s Sunday Ticket subscription numbers, and help offset AT&T’s fees for the exclusive rights to the plan. DIRECTV in 2014 agreed to pay $12 billion to carry the plan for eight years.

The NFL Sunday Ticket’s streaming edition can be ordered here for $293.96 for the ‘To Go’ plan, which includes every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game, real-time stats and scores, ShortCuts (see games commercial-free the next day) and GameMix, which offers up to four games on one screen.

The ‘Max’ version of the streaming plan costs $399.95 and offers the above features as well as the Red Zone Channel, and a DIRECTV fantasy football channel.

The price is the same as for the basic and Max versions of the Sunday Ticket plans that’s available to DIRECTV’s satellite TV subscribers.

The satellite Sunday Ticket Max plan includes the out-of-market NFL games as well as the Red Zone Channel and the capacity to stream the games on various devices. The satellite’s base plan does not include the Red Zone Channel nor the streaming feature.

The 29 markets where you can order the streaming edition of the Sunday Ticket are:

ATLANTA

BALTIMORE

BOSTON

CHARLOTTE

CHICAGO

CLEVELAND

DALLAS

DENVER

DETROIT

HOUSTON

INDIANAPOLIS

JACKSONVILLE

LAS VEGAS

LOS ANGELES

MIAMI

MINNEAPOLIS

NEW YORK

ORLANDO

PHILADELPHIA

PHOENIX

PITTSBURGH

PORTLAND, OR

SACRAMENTO

SAN DIEGO

SAN FRANCISCO

SEATTLE

ST. LOUIS

TAMPA

WASHINGTON, DC

Non-NFL team markets in bold.

— Phillip Swann

