Can You Get Netflix For Under $10?

Q. I have Disney Plus and Hulu and I like that both are under $10 a month. I was thinking of adding Netflix, but can you get it for under $10 a month like Disney and Hulu? — Christie, Laramie, Wyoming. 

Christie, you’re right. Disney+, and Hulu’s subscription Video on Demand service, each offer streaming plans for under $10 each. Disney goes for $6.99 a month while Hulu’s ad-included plan costs $5.99 a month.

Both are great deals for a cost-conscious consumer. But what about Netflix, the nation’s leading streaming service? Does Netflix offer a sub-$10 package?

The answer is yes, but before you sign up, hear me out. You don’t want to.

Why do I say that?

Netflix’s least expensive plan, called Basic, costs $8.99 a month. It includes all the programming found in Netflix’s Standard $12.99 a month, and Premium $15.99 a month packages. But what it doesn’t include is High-Definition programming. All shows and movies are displayed in standard-definition, which lacks the vividness, realism and detail of a HD image.

The $8.99 plan also permits you to only watch on one screen at a time, meaning while you’re watching, no one else in your family can at the same time.

So if you’re thinking of getting Netflix, I would strongly recommend subscribing to at least the $12.99 a month plan, which includes High-Definition and enables you to watch on two screens at the same time. (The $15.99 package permits you to watch on four screens simultaneously, and it includes 4K programming, if you have a 4K TV.)

By the way, Netflix now is offering a 30-day free trial so you can check it out without paying a dime.

Christie, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

