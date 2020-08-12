When Does YouTube TV’s 2-Week Free Trial End?

Q. I’ve been thinking of getting YouTube TV and I hear that they have a two-week free trial going, which seems pretty good. Do you know how long that offer is? I’m not sure yet about ordering it so I might want to wait. — Carrie, College Park, Maryland.

Carrie, don’t wait too long. YouTube TV is now offering a two-week free trial, but the offer expires on August 16, just four days from now.

The two-week free offer is the most attractive one now in the live streaming category. By comparison, Sling TV’s free trial now is just three days while Hulu Live, FuboTV, Philo and AT&T TV Now are all offering seven-day free trials.

YouTube TV has not said how long its free trial will be once the two-week free offer ends this Sunday.

The streamer likely expanded the free trial period to entice new subscribers who might be leery of its new higher monthly rates. YouTube TV last month raised its monthly subscription fee from $50 to $65.

In case you’re not familiar with YouTube TV, it offers more than 85 basic cable channels over the Internet. You can also purchase add-on subscriptions to premium channels such as HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and Epix.

Unlike cable and satellite services, YouTube TV does not charge installation or cancellation fees, and there are no contracts. You can watch YouTube TV on computers, laptops, mobile devices and streaming products such as Roku and Fire TV.

Carrie, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

