Netflix This Week: Project Power, 21 New Titles

Netflix this week (August 9-15) plans to add 21 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Project Power (pictured above), a Netflix original superhero film set in New Orleans starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, a Netflix original comedy special starring the aforementioned former Saturday Night Live cast member; (Un) Well, a Netflix original documentary on the latest health fads that might make you sick; season two of Glow Up, a Netflix original competition series featuring make-up artists; and Teenage Bounty Hunters, a Netflix original series for teens which features two high school girls catching some bad guys.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, August 10

Game ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original

Nightcrawler

Tuesday, August 11

Mr. Peabody Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

Wednesday, August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, August 13

An Easy Girl (AKA Une fille facile) — Netflix Film

Safety Not Guaranteed

Friday, August 14

3%, Season 4 — Netflix Original

El Robo del siglo — Netflix Original

Fearless — Netflix Film

Glow Up, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Project Power — Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family

Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

August 15

Rita, Season 5 — Netflix Original

Stranger, Season 2 — Netflix Original

